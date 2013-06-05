Whispers Grow That Republicans Are Trying to Dump John Boehner

Speaker John Boehner remains on thin ice with the fringe neophyte Republicans who’ve taken over the House. Speaking to Paul Kane at the Washington Post, Republicans privately suggested that the upcoming battles will test Boehner’s power and reveal whether it’s time for him to go. “This is a big summer and fall, a test for all concerned,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), a close Boehner ally.

While it might have seemed that things calmed down for the Speaker after the attempted coup against his leadership position in January, conservative tea party members — many of them hubristically blind freshman — are talking about imposing an internal rule that would forbid Boehner from pushing legislation that doesn’t have majority Republican support. This would keep Boehner from getting anything done, as the majority of the legislation he’s managed to move forward this year has only passed due to Democratic support.

This snippet from the Post exemplifies just how far the Republican Party has jumped the legislative shark:

Some conservatives are talking about circulating a petition to impose an internal rule forbidding Boehner from advancing legislation that does not have majority support in the Republican Conference, a restriction that would have torpedoed the fiscal cliff bill.