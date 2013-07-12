How ALEC Is Helping George Zimmerman Get Away With Murder

For all the devotion to the U.S. Constitution, and particularly the Bill of Rights, by Americans inclined to uber-conservative sensibilities, the trial to determine the guilt or innocence of George Zimmerman should be an abomination. Indeed, Amendment VI has been adulterated by conservative mainstream media and their racially prejudiced pundits to sway the court of public opinion and inform that in America’s criminal justice system racial animus and bigotry belies the Founder’s intent in devising what should guarantee that the accused “shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial.” In the Zimmerman trial, yes George Zimmerman is on trial, with valuable assistance from conservative media the defense has put the homicide victim, 17 year old Trayvon Martin, on trial for what many observers believe is “walking while Black” in a white neighborhood. However, the real trial is whether or not the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and the National Rifle Association (NRA) have successfully convinced Americans that armed vigilantism and bastardized racial frontier justice is the law of the land in 21st century civilized America.

The intricacies of what occurred after self-appointed neighborhood watch captain and alleged Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) devotee George Zimmerman armed himself, got in his vehicle, stalked, confronted, and killed Trayvon Martin are insignificant because for all intents and purposes, Zimmerman defied police instructions and hunted Trayvon Martin. By his own admission, Zimmerman informed police the problem, in his mind, was “there’s a real suspicious guy…he’s up to no good. He’s just walking around, he looks black…late teens.” Zimmerman continued “These assholes they always get away…Shit he’s running.” The police dispatcher asked Zimmerman “are you following him?” Zimmerman replied “yeah” and the dispatcher plainly said “we don’t need you to do that.” But Zimmerman could not comply because he pre-determined a real suspicious guy (read Black) was an “asshole” because he “looks Black” and is “just walking around” in a white man’s neighborhood and started running when he realized he was being stalked.