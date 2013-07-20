The FBI Won't Let George Zimmerman Have His Gun (Murder Weapon) Back

Another sign that civil rights investigation into George Zimmerman is progressing came when the FBI froze a Sanford Police plan to give Trayvon Martin’s killer his gun back.

According to the LA Times, “The Sanford Police Department froze its plan to return Zimmerman’s gun Thursday after the FBI put a hold on evidence in the case, Sanford police spokesman Capt. James McAuliffe told the Los Angeles Times. The FBI’s request signals that the Justice Department is proceeding with its civil rights investigation into Zimmerman’s killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.”

Zimmerman’s attorney has argued that his client needs the murder weapon back right now because he might have to use more “self defense.” Attorney Mark O’Mara said, “[There's] even more reason now, isn’t there? There are a lot of people out there who actually hate him, though they shouldn’t.” Zimmerman’s response to the anger surrounding his shooting of an unarmed African American teen is to claim that he may have to shoot more people, because his first killing obviously didn’t keep him safe.