Republican Destruction: Speaker John Boehner Was 'Swatted into Submission'

Republicans have said that the Republican Party is in worse shape than it was after the disastrous 2012 election. In fact, it’s heading for a 2016 disaster. One of the indications of the impending disaster is the fact that Republicans who tried to stand up to the fringe lunatics, like Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), were “swatted into submission”.

The “influential” Republicans made a case for why things are worse, not better, for the GOP in spite of their post mortems and efforts to rebrand.

• The party is hurting itself even more with the very voters they need to start winning back: Hispanics, blacks, gays, women and swing voters of all stripes.

• The few Republicans who stood up and tried to move the party ahead were swatted into submission: Speaker John Boehner on fiscal matters and Sen. Marco Rubio on immigration are the poster boys for this.

• Republicans are all flirting with a fall that could see influential party voices threatening to default on the debt or shut down the government — and therefore ending all hopes of proving they are not insane when it comes to governance. These are not new ideas for those who pay attention (and that doesn’t include most elected Republicans, which is made obvious by their clueless public statements). But they are a pretty desperate move to save a party heading for its “eve of destruction”

Who would go so far as to point out that poor John Boehner has been rendered impotent by the fringe parasites that now run the House? Who would point out that shutting down the government in yet another fit of pique is not a super plan for 2016? Who knows that the party needs to work on immigration reform and maybe knocking back the minority hate and women hate a few notches?

Sure, “elite strategists and donors”, but you know who else has been desperately trying to make the same point from the trenches? A few Senate Republicans like John McCain (R-AZ), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Bob Corker (R-TN) are becoming desperate to save that chamber from the same tea infestation that has destroyed the House of Representatives.