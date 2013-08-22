Right Wing Press Shows How Far It Will Go To Attack The President: He Has 'No White Dogs'

The Daily Caller, the website started by the boyishly coifed, bow tie adorned, Tucker Carlson, has sunk to a new low. Apparently reporter Patrick Howley decided to take the term “racist dog whistle” literally as he wrote about the Obama’s new dog, Sunny.

Howley gives readers a brief history of Sunny, describing how she was born in 2012 in Michigan, “where the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent last month.” It is fair to assume that Sunny didn’t have anything to do with Michigan’s unemployment rate, just as it is fair to assume that Republican governor Rick Snyder and the Republican-controlled Michigan legislature had nothing to do with the birth and raising of Sunny. So is Howley saying that the President shouldn’t have gotten the dog from Michigan because the economy there is struggling under Republican leadership? Of course, had the Obamas gotten Sunny from a state like Minnesota, where, under Democratic leadership, the unemployment rate is 5.3 percent and declining, writers like Howley would have probably attacked the president from the angle that he should have gotten the dog from somewhere like Michigan, because the economy there could use a boost.

A few paragraphs later Howley points out that Portuguese Water Dogs are rather expensive:

“A Portuguese Water Dog can range in cost wildly. On average, one will pay between $1,400 and $2,000. President Barack Obama has this breed of animal,” according to an answer on Ask.com

So? The President of the United States makes $400,000 a year. The Obamas are certainly not the only people in that salary range who own a $2000 dog. But, of course, by pointing out the cost of one of these dogs, Howley works the “elitist” theme into his piece: YOU can’t afford a dog like this, Mr. and Mrs. Tea Party America, so how dare the president buy one?

Finally, after beating around the bush for several hundred words, Howley blows the whistle: