President Obama Refuses to Give Republicans a Lifeline

Speaking in the Rose Garden on the first day of the GOP government shutdown, President Obama threw down the gauntlet. Big Daddy Barack will not save House Republicans this time. There will be no lifeline from the White House.

Video:

Obama clearly called it — not shying away from labeling it a “Republican shutdown”. “This Republican shutdown did not have to happen. But I want every American to understand why it did happen. They’ve shut down the government over an ideological crusade to deny affordable health insurance to millions of Americans.”

President Obama laid out exactly when the shutdown will end, “It’s only going to happen when Republicans realize they don’t get to hold the entire economy hostage over ideological demands.” With that one phrase, the president sent the message to House Republicans that their mission has failed. They are going nowhere fast, and it’s time to abandon ship.

The President said the shutdown threatened out economic recovery. He said a refusal by GOP in Congress to pay our bills by raising the debt limit would create an “economic shutdown”.

Obama put his finger on the pressure point of Republicans, saying reasonable Republicans are asking reckless and irresponsible GOP House to knock it off, pass a budget and move on.

The President nailed the Republicans for being all about keeping people uninsured, which isn’t exactly a great slogan even for the party that excels in propaganda. “This is only going to happen when Republicans realize they don’t get to hold the economy hostage over ideological demands. It’s all about rolling back the Affordable Care Act. This, more than anything else, seems to be what the Republican Party stands for these days. I know it’s strange that one party would make keeping people uninsured the centerpiece of their agenda, but that apparently is what it is.”