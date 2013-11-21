Harry Reid Says Enough is Enough and Goes Goes Nuclear On Republican Filibusters

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on the Senate floor that enough was enough, and he announced that he is going nuclear on Republican filibusters today.

On the Senate floor, Reid said, “The need for change is so so obvious. It is clearly visible.” Sen. Reid pointed out that half of the nominees filibustered in history have occurred during the Obama administration. Majority Leader Reid called gridlock terrible, and said “it’s time to get the Senate working again.” He said it’s time to change the Senate before this institution becomes obsolete.

Sen. Reid accused McConnell of breaking his word on filibusters. Reid said Republicans are blocking nominees because they are trying to undercut the very government that they were elected to serve. Reid ran through all of the Republican promises to end their obstruction, and how they have broken them. He said Republicans have continued to obstruct like no agreement was ever reached.

Reid said, “Advise and consent has been turned into deny and obstruct.”