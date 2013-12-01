Sometimes a bigot will put a bullet through your window in an effort to stop you

On November 4, 2008, Barack Obama, America’s first African-American Presidential nominee, won the Presidency of the United States of America. This week, two weeks following that historic event, marks the fifth anniversary of when a racist put a bullet through the front window of my home.

As an editorial cartoonist, I have received many threatening letters throughout my career. They usually arrive when passions are running high about some particular issue. At my first cartooning job, I once got a letter telling me that my face was going to be ‘blown off’ when a reader was especially angry about a cartoon I had done. I showed it to the editorial page editor, who told me — with a smile — that I had nothing to worry about. “Don’t be concerned about those readers who tell you ahead of time. It’s the ones that don’t tell you that you need to worry about,” he said. I found little consolation in his advice