John Boehner's Anti-ACA Press Conference Backfires as He Crashes and Burns on Obamacare

The interesting part of the press conference came when Speaker Boehner was asked, “What is a patient driven healthcare system that the GOP talks about? Will there be a viable GOP alternative to Obamacare in 2014 put to the floor for a vote?” Boehner answered, “Well, when you look at Obamacare, which is a government centered healthcare delivery system, that’s not what the American people want. The American people want to be able to pick their own kind of health insurance. They want to be able to pick their own doctor. They want to be able to pick their own hospital. That’s what a patient centered healthcare system looks like.”

Then came the follow up question that doomed Boehner, “Will that be up for a vote in 2014, a bill for that? Mr. Speaker, will that be up for a vote in 2014?” Boehner answered, “We’ll see.”

Speaker Boehner’s two word answer meant no, and with that, his whole anti-ACA press conference went down the drain.

The media asked Boehner the relevant question, and he imploded. Everyone knows that the Republican plan is to not to propose an ACA alternative, because they don’t want to have a debate about healthcare. Republicans simply want to attack the ACA. If the debate shifts to one of policy alternatives, Republicans can’t get by with just attacking the ACA.