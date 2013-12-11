John Boehner Finds a Shred of Courage and Gets Smacked Down By the Kochs and Heritage

A rare moment has occurred in which Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) found some courage in the land of OZ. The cowardly lion did deploy said courage in an effort to keep his troops rallied behind the “Mini Budget” crafted by Republican Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

Boehner must have had high hopes that his House could deliver one thing. Just one thing in a several year losing streak.

Boehner is fighting the Big Money behind “conservatism”, including the Koch Brothers Freedom Works, Heritage Action and Americans For Prosperity, and Club For Growth — all of whom are against the Budget Deal (some of them were against it before they read it, giving GOP leadership a taste of their own medicine).

Boehner was profoundly irritated. So in a presser today, he called them out for doing exactly what they are doing:

“They’re using our members and they’re using the American people for their own goals. This is ridiculous,” Boehner said loudly. “Listen, if you’re for more deficit reduction, you’re for this agreement.”