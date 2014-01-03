John Boehner Blames President Obama For Three Years of Republican Incompetence

Damage control is an action to limit the effects of a catastrophic accident or tactical error, but it can also be a means of covering over gross malfeasance often achieved by shifting the blame for one’s ineptitude to an innocent bystander. For the past year, due to inaction, obstruction, and deliberate acts to thwart economic recovery Republicans and teabaggers distinguished the 113th Congress as completely ineffectual. It has taken a couple of years, but noted scholars, Capitol Hill observers, and regular Americans now understand Republicans are responsible for wasting taxpayer time and money doing nothing but obstruct economic progress and render the government ineffective as their raison d’être. Now that the public knows Speaker John Boehner and Republicans lied to gain control of the House in 2010 after spending three years killing jobs, sending Americans into poverty, and damaging the economy, Boehner is doing damage control and blaming President Obama for House Republican incompetence.